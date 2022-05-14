Pundi X[new] Market Capitalization Reaches $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.00546626 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,959.81 or 2.13546982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00035079 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

