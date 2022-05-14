PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Down 67.4% in April

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the April 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PURE Bioscience stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.02.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 130.17% and a negative return on equity of 107.81%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

