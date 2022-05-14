Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Trading Up 1.2%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

