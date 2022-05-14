Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for FibroGen, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

FGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

