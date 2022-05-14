Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Cut by Analyst

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). KeyCorp also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

155675 has a 12 month low of C$49.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$46.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.48 million.

About 155675 (BLD.TO) (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

