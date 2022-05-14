Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for New Mountain Finance Co. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 68.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,510,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 654,394 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,084 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,976,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

