Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

PRAX stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $471.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

