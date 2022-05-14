Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

NYSE:ALL opened at $128.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.03. Allstate has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,333,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,759,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,428,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

