Quaero Capital S.A. Makes New $797,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,591,702 shares of company stock valued at $228,488,030. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Shares of SLB traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,798,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,879,927. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

