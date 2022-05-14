Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at CIBC

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QTRH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Quarterhill and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

QTRH stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.23. 149,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.88. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$2.03 and a 52 week high of C$2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.95 million and a PE ratio of -11.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Quarterhill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.