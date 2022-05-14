Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. On average, analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:QIPT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.27. 50,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,702. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $143.17 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QIPT shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

