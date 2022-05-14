RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Alliance Global Partners

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth $25,858,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth $15,658,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $12,975,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 844,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth $8,579,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

