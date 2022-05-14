Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of RDUS opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Radius Health by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

