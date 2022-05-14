Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Radware alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Radware from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

Radware stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.45, a PEG ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. Radware has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Radware by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Radware by 71.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Radware by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Radware during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Radware by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About Radware (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.