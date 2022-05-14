Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $249.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.54. The company has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.