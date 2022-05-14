Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 5,033 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $121.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.43 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

