Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cytokinetics worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 208.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 681,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $22,289,000.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,811,713. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

