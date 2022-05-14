Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 38,317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,769,000 after buying an additional 803,428 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ross Stores by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 115,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $131.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

