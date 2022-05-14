Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 77,287 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,287 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.42 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

