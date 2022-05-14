Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sage Therapeutics worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,319,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,762,000 after buying an additional 101,121 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after buying an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

SAGE opened at $30.71 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

