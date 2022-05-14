Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 220,295 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 470,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FOLD opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,172 shares of company stock worth $331,874. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.