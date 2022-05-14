Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 320.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $206,260.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,114.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,405 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,211. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

