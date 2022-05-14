Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.52. 8,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 830,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $727.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 34.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 28,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

