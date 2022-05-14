Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.28. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.
Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)
