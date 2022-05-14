Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Update

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNDB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNDB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of RNDB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.97. 8,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $134.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.79. Randolph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

