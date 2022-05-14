Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

NYSE:LIN traded up $7.43 on Friday, hitting $308.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

