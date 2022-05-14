Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,944. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Shares of CME traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,837. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.51.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

