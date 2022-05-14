Rational Advisors LLC Buys 699 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 12,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,032.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 369,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,139.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,434,724 shares of company stock valued at $88,566,947. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.58. 5,521,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,460,442. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

