Rational Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,743 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 651,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,620,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,193,199 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

