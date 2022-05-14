Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 217.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,273 shares of company stock worth $130,897,471. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

NYSE:MA traded up $11.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.80. 3,533,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.74 and its 200-day moving average is $352.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

