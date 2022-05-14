Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,576 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1,398.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,227,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.73. 5,592,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,575. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

