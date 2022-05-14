Rational Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.33. 1,501,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,533. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.08 and its 200 day moving average is $292.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

