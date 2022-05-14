Raymond James Analysts Give Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) a $180.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $111.69 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $104.35 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.96.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

