Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
RZREF stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Razor Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.
Razor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
