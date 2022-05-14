Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RZREF stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Razor Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Razor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

