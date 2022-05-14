Realio Network (RIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $34,215.00

Realio Network (RIO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $359,517.14 and $34,215.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 70.8% lower against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00549477 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,754.08 or 2.10247533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

