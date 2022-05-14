RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.38. RealReal has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. RealReal’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,541 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 11.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 46.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 778,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 247,482 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 296.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 402,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 300,590 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

