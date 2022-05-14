Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 480.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,113 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

RXRX stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 978,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,769.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

