RED (RED) Price Down 39.3% This Week

RED (RED) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, RED has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. RED has a market cap of $286,283.61 and $577.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00224867 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003447 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

