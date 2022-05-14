Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 28.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Redbox Entertainment stock traded down 0.06 on Friday, hitting 2.68. 11,886,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,715,158. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.14. Redbox Entertainment has a 12-month low of 1.61 and a 12-month high of 27.22.

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redbox Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 9.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDBX. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.