Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDBX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Redbox Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 9.57.

NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 2.68 on Friday. Redbox Entertainment has a one year low of 1.61 and a one year high of 27.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

