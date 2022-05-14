Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDBX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Redbox Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 9.57.
NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 2.68 on Friday. Redbox Entertainment has a one year low of 1.61 and a one year high of 27.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.14.
About Redbox Entertainment (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
