ReddCoin Trading 21.3% Lower This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $11.24 million and $45,366.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,651.80 or 0.99879440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00107502 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00201865 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00233682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00111613 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002781 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

