Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,276 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,878,000 after purchasing an additional 789,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,678,000 after acquiring an additional 326,162 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,162,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,696,000 after acquiring an additional 210,860 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 209,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.80. 344,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,940. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19.

