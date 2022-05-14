Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 188 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,206,000. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period.

IYG stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.02. The stock had a trading volume of 137,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,367. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $150.49 and a 52 week high of $205.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.92.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

