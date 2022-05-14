Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,869 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Altria Group by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 748,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 524,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Altria Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,780,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,051,000 after purchasing an additional 503,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. 8,144,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,080,104. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

