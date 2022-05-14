Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

LEG stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

