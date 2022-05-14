Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $43.20. 326,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,304. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

