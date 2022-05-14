Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,680 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises about 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,445. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55.

