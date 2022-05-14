Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Capri by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Capri by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Capri by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $43.00. 2,546,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

