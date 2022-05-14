Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after acquiring an additional 539,342 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,917,000 after acquiring an additional 398,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,479,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.40. 2,631,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.