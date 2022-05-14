Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,308,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,242,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

